Ghana Medical Trust Fund welcomes launch of Free Primary Healthcare initiative

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The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has welcomed the launch of Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare initiative.
It described it as a major step towards achieving universal health coverage and strengthening people-centred healthcare delivery across the country.
In a post shared following its participation in the launch event, the Fund said the initiative represents a bold reform aimed at removing financial barriers at the first point of care and ensuring that essential health services are more accessible to all citizens.
The programme was officially launched at the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, with acknowledgement given to key stakeholders including the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and the National Health Insurance Authority, led by Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, as well as the Free Primary Healthcare Planning Committee for their roles in its rollout.
The Administrator of the Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Opoku-Darko, represented the institution at the launch event, underscoring its commitment to supporting national efforts to improve access to quality healthcare.
The Fund also acknowledged President John Dramani Mahama for initiating the programme, describing it as a transformative policy expected to prioritise prevention, early detection and timely treatment, while reinforcing efforts to reduce the burden of healthcare costs, particularly for patients with chronic conditions.
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