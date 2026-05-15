Gender Ministry calls for stronger families to improve child well-being

Gender Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has called for renewed commitment towards building stronger families and safer communities for children as Ghana joined the international community to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Families on May 15.

In a statement issued to mark the occasion, the Ministry said this year’s celebration is being observed under the theme “Families, Inequalities and Child Wellbeing.”

According to the Ministry, the observance highlights the important role families play as the foundation of society while drawing attention to growing inequalities affecting the wellbeing and development of children.

The Ministry noted that many families continue to face social and economic challenges such as poverty, unemployment, domestic violence, child labour, human trafficking and limited access to quality healthcare and education.

It explained that these pressures weaken the ability of families to provide children with the care, protection, guidance and support needed for healthy growth and development.

MoGCSP stated that the Government of Ghana remains committed to strengthening families through policies, programmes and social protection interventions aimed at improving child wellbeing.

These include the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, the School Feeding Programme, the National Parenting Strategy and strengthened child protection systems.

The Ministry also highlighted policy initiatives such as the Child and Family Welfare Policy, the Justice for Children Policy, the National Child Policy and the recently launched Early Childhood Care and Development Policy.

The Ministry further indicated that efforts are being intensified to address gender-based violence, promote disability inclusion, expand community-based child protection and improve digital and social welfare services.

It called on parents, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, development partners and communities to work together to build resilient families and ensure that no child is left behind.

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