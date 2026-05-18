Israeli forces boarding Gaza-bound flotilla near Cyprus, activists say

Pro-Palestinian activists say Israeli forces are intercepting a flotilla of more than 50 boats carrying aid for Gaza in international waters west of Cyprus.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said its fleet was being boarded in what it called an illegal act of piracy about 250 nautical miles (460km) from Gaza, which is under an Israeli maritime blockade. Its video stream showed armed commandos climbing onto several boats.

There was no immediate comment from Israel. Earlier, its foreign ministry described the flotilla as "a provocation for the sake of provocation" and said it involved "two violent Turkish groups".

Last month, Israeli forces intercepted 22 boats from the same flotilla near Crete.

In that incident, about 175 activists on board were detained, all but two of whom were released on the Greek island the next day following widespread international condemnation.

Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian national Thiago Ávila were taken back to Israel for questioning and deported after spending 10 days in custody.

The flotilla's remaining boats then sailed to the Turkish port of Marmaris, where about 50 boats departed last Thursday and headed south-east towards Gaza.

Activists on board said they needed to reach Gaza to provide much-needed aid to Palestinians in the territory, where living conditions are dire and most of the 2.1 million population is displaced, despite the ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas seven months ago.

Israel's foreign ministry said it would not allow any breach of the maritime blockade on Gaza, which it insisted was lawful, and described Gaza as "flooded with aid".

The UN said last week that humanitarian operations continued to be undermined by restrictions on the import of critical spare parts, back-up generators and other equipment, as well as shortages of essential inputs, including fuel and engine oil.

It also said only 86% of the humanitarian supplies initially approved by Israeli authorities for entry into Gaza were ultimately offloaded at border crossings. The remaining supplies were returned to their points of origin.

The Gaza war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, when about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

Israel responded by launching a military campaign in Gaza, during which more than 72,760 people have been killed, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

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