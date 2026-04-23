Israeli strikes kill eight Palestinians in Gaza, first responders say

At least eight Palestinians, including three children, have been killed in two Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to medics and first responders.

Five died when an Israeli drone struck a group near a mosque in the northern town of Beit Lahia on Wednesday evening.

Local journalists identified them as Abdullah al-Abed, 9, Salah al-Abed, 12, Mohammed Balousha, 14, Alaa Balousha, 46, and Anas Abu Foul, 19.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had targeted what it called "a terrorist" who had approached troops in the area of the Yellow Line, which marks territory held by Israeli forces, and posed an immediate threat.

A Hamas spokesman condemned what he described as "the horrific massacre" and accused Israel of undermining efforts to implement their ceasefire agreement.

On Thursday morning, the families of the three boys grieved as their shrouded bodies were lined up outside al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

"I woke up to the sound of heavy shelling and rushed out. I looked around but couldn't find my children beside me," said Amna al-Abed, the mother of Abdullah and Salah. "I rushed outside and found them lying on the ground, martyred. My husband was there with them, wounded."

A relative of Mohammed said: "There is no ceasefire, no truce, nothing at all... There is no safety in any area."

Later on Thursday, another three men were killed when Israeli shellfire hit a car in the central Maghazi area, according to the Hamas-run Civil Defence.

The agency said one of its first responders, Hazem al-Aidi, was among the dead.

The Israeli military said it was checking the reports.

There has been a ceasefire in Gaza since last October, but it is fragile at best.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the territory says at least 792 Palestinians have been killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks since it came into force.

The Israeli military says four of its soldiers have been killed in attacks by Palestinian armed groups over the same period.

Hamas and Israel have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire agreement.

The Gaza war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, when about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

Israel responded by launching a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, during which more than 72,560 people have been killed, according to the territory's health ministry.

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