Thousands of New York commuters braced for Monday morning chaos due to rail strike

Audio By Carbonatix
Thousands of New York commuters are braced for Monday morning rush-hour chaos due to a rail strike on one of North America's busiest routes.
Unions representing about 3,500 workers on New York's Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) launched the strike on Saturday after failing to reach a deal with rail management over pay and work rules.
It was the first strike on the LIRR in over 30 years, following a two-day stoppage in 1994.
A federal labour agency stepped in on Sunday to help resume bargaining between the unions and Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) had warned that there is "no substitute" for the railway and urged commuters to work remotely on Monday if possible as it warned commuters of "severe congestion and delays".
The National Mediation Board - the federal agency that governs railroads and airlines - summoned the two sides to mediation late on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.
"Because of your solidarity and strength, your Long Island Rail Road Union Coalition is back at the bargaining table right now with MTA and LIRR management. Your pressure is working. Your massive turnout on the picket lines is working," IAM Union, one of five in the coalition on strike, said on Sunday.
The shutdown has already affectedtravel and events across the region. The New York Mets baseball team warned fans attending weekend games at Citi Field in Queens to expect transport difficulties.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul had urged unions and MTA to come to an agreement, warning that an extended shutdown would cause widespread disruption.
The coalition of unions representing LIRR workers says it is seeking improved pay and conditions after years without wage increases.
MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber defended the agency's position, saying it could not "responsibly make a deal that implodes MTA's budget".
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