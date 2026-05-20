Ghana Immigration Service secures conviction of West African national for using forged document 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has successfully prosecuted a 41-year-old Nigerian woman who attempted to obtain a Ghanaian passport using forged nationality documents.
The accused, Franca Wilson, a welder by profession, pleaded guilty before the Adabraka District Court in Accra on May 12, 2026, and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with hard labour on three counts.
An official statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the sentences are to run concurrently.
The convict was arrested on April 24, 2026, at the Accra Passport Application Centre (PAC), after vigilant officers detected inconsistencies in her nationality claims during the vetting process.
She was subsequently referred to the National Enforcement Department at the GIS Headquarters for further Investigation.
Investigations established that the accused is a Nigerian citizen born in River State to Nigerian parents.
However, she presented a falsified birth certificate claiming she was born in Somanya in the Eastern Region to a Ghanaian mother.
She was unable to provide credible information about the alleged Ghanaian parent.
Further investigations revealed that Franca Wilson had obtained a fraudulent birth certificate (Entry No. 310) and a Ghana Card bearing ID number GHA-731395447-1 through an agent.
The same agent allegedly completed her online passport application and booked her appointment, which ultimately led to her arrest.
In her caution statement, she admitted to the offences.
The GIS, therefore, cautioned the public, particularly foreign nationals, against engaging the services of self-styled agents who claim they can secure Ghanaian identity or travel documents through illegal means.
The Service reiterates that attempts to fraudulently acquire Ghanaian identity or travel documents constitute serious offences under the laws of Ghana and will attract severe sanctions, the statement added.
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