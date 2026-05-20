Peace Council calls for calm amid rising political tensions

The National Peace Council (NPC) has expressed concern over growing political tensions in the country following the recent arrests of some political actors over comments alleged to have breached the laws of Ghana.

In a statement issued on May 20, 2026, the Council called for calm, restraint and responsible public discourse, stressing the need to protect Ghana’s democratic stability.

“The National Peace Council is deeply concerned about the rising political tensions following recent arrests of some political actors,” the statement said.

The NPC reminded Ghanaians that the rule of law, due process and respect for constitutional rights remain fundamental principles underpinning the country’s democracy.

“The rule of law, due process, and respect for constitutional rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana are non-negotiable pillars of our democracy,” the Council stated.

The Council also urged actors in the media and public space to exercise moderation, circumspection and tolerance in their engagements.

It further called on the country’s security and judicial institutions to act with impartiality, transparency and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“We call on our respected Security and Judicial Institutions to act with impartiality, transparency, and professionalism and ensure that the rights and freedoms of citizens are always upheld,” the statement noted.

The NPC additionally cautioned political parties, communicators and political actors against making inflammatory or unsubstantiated remarks capable of inciting violence.

The Council warned that political discourse must not degenerate into actions that threaten national peace and stability.

It also urged political commentators both within and outside Ghana to be mindful of the impact of their utterances on national cohesion.

“The NPC reiterates the fact that Ghana’s stability depends on our ability to disagree in our public discourse without resorting to abusive language or violence,” it added.

As part of efforts to ease tensions and prevent escalation, the NPC announced plans to convene a meeting with leaders of political parties within the next few days under its quarterly trust-building platform.

According to the Council, the engagement will seek to foster dialogue and identify lasting solutions to the current political developments.

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