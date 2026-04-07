Calm returns to Adjen Kotoku Market following onion traders’ clash

Tensions among onion sellers at Adjen Kotoku Market have eased following a dispute between local vendors and some Nigerian traders over the dispatch of onion loads.

Chief Superintendent Peter Adjie, Divisional Commander for Amasaman, said police reinforcements were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, he highlighted the swift intervention of security personnel as key to restoring calm.

He assured that police will maintain a strong presence in the area, with regular patrols to sustain peace and prevent any further disturbances.

Chairman of the Onion Sellers Association, Imoro Asutam, explained that the unrest was triggered when some Nigerian traders attempted to sell larger quantities of onions in breach of agreed market arrangements. This, he noted, angered some local youth and led to the confrontation.

Authorities have since urged all traders to comply with market regulations and resolve disputes through dialogue to ensure continued harmony at the market.

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