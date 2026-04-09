Police arrest suspect over Adjen Kotoku Onion Market shooting

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended a suspect in connection with the recent shooting incident at the Adjen Kotoku Onion Market, which occurred on Monday, April 6.

The arrest follows a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, which led to the deployment of a specialised intelligence team to investigate the attack and help restore calm in the area.

Police identified and arrested 40-year-old Inusah Seidu on April 8 at his hideout in Adjen Kotoku after tracking his movements.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH DISTURBANCE AT ADJIN KOTOKU ONION MARKET



The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at the Adjin Kotoku Onion Market on 5th April 2026. pic.twitter.com/MAisDpdxUS — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) April 9, 2026

He is believed to have played a key role in the incident and is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

Reports indicate that the violence erupted when armed individuals, believed to be from a rival group, stormed the market and opened fire, leaving several traders injured and triggering widespread panic. The market has since been shut down as security agencies continue their work.

The development comes amid broader tensions within the onion trade, including reports that trucks transporting onions to Ghana have been blocked in Nigeria, reportedly in response to earlier disputes involving some Ghanaian traders.

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