Onion supply to Ghana threatened as trucks held up in transit dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
The flow of onions into Ghana is under threat after several trucks transporting the commodity from Niger through Nigeria were reportedly impounded, raising fears of shortages in local markets.
According to Mustapha Sulemana Talimu, the situation stems from a disagreement among traders that has escalated beyond its initial scope.
He explained that a misunderstanding between some onion dealers and their Nigerian counterparts triggered the disruption.
“Two, three days ago, a small group among the onion traders had an issue with Nigerian traders and stopped their cars from offloading goods at the market. Because of that, all the trucks coming to Ghana have now been seized,” he said.
He added that what began as a minor dispute has now grown into a broader conflict involving multiple trader groups, including those from Ghana, Kusasi, Hausa, and Côte d’Ivoire backgrounds.
“All the cars have been stopped. What we are talking about is the business of onions in Ghana, but the politics has come into it,” Talimu noted.
The situation has left several trucks stranded, with the perishable goods at risk of going bad if delays persist. Drivers and traders are increasingly worried about the potential losses and the impact on supply.
“We’ve been locked here for almost three days. Our goods are perishing. We are appealing to the government for help,” one of the affected drivers, Awudu Tiajni, said, while an Accra-based trader, Alhaji Fuseini Atiiga, explained that the dispute is also linked to disagreements over how onion shipments are distributed among trader associations.
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