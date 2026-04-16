GIS rescues 305 foreign nationals in second phase of anti-street begging operation

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has rescued 305 West African nationals, including 113 children, in the second phase of an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected human trafficking networks operating under the guise of street begging in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15, 2026, covered key locations including Abossey Okai, Zongo Junction, Nima, Madina and Kaneshie.

Speaking in a statement, the GIS said the exercise forms part of sustained efforts to dismantle organised networks exploiting vulnerable migrants, particularly women and children, for street begging.

“The operation clamped down on the exploitation of foreign nationals through organised street begging — a practice often used by criminal networks to traffic and control vulnerable individuals,” the statement signed by Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Maud Anima Quainoo, Head of Public Affairs, noted.

Out of the 305 persons rescued, 113 were children, made up of 36 boys and 77 girls. The rest include 66 adult women and 126 adult men.

The Service said the high number of minors involved highlights growing concerns about the exploitation of children within such networks, adding that all rescued persons are currently undergoing profiling and immigration processing at a dedicated facility.

GIS explained that it is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that victims, especially children, receive appropriate care, protection and support while investigations continue.

The operation builds on an earlier phase of similar enforcement activity, with the Service noting that intelligence-led coordination has been strengthened to better identify and dismantle trafficking and exploitation rings operating in urban centres.

“The Service remains committed to combating human trafficking, protecting vulnerable migrants, and promoting lawful and orderly migration,” the statement added.

GIS has meanwhile urged the public to support ongoing efforts by reporting suspected cases of human trafficking and organised street begging to the nearest Immigration Office.

The Service says it will provide further updates as investigations and processing of the rescued individuals continue.

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