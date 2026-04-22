South Africa urged to strengthen protection for foreign nationals – International relations expert

An international relations expert has called on South African authorities to take stronger action to protect foreign nationals, warning that repeated attacks undermine Africa’s unity and shared identity.

Speaking on Pulse on Wednesday, April 22, Daniel Dramani Kipo-Sunyehdzi said the situation contradicts the long-standing vision of a united Africa.

“From the kind of Africa that we want for ourselves, a united continent, one people, one government, it defeats the dream of our forefathers and even the dream of the founding of the African Union,” he said.

South Africa has in recent years experienced periodic outbreaks of xenophobic violence targeting foreign nationals, particularly migrants from other African countries.

The latest reports, which surfaced online earlier this week, have once again prompted diplomatic engagement between Accra and Pretoria as both governments move to verify facts and ensure the safety of affected nationals.

He said that while the situation may be an internal matter for South Africa, authorities must take responsibility for protecting vulnerable groups, especially Africans from other countries.

“It is a problem that South Africa is faced with, and it’s an internal issue, but I believe that South African authorities need to do more to safeguard foreign nationals, especially sub-Saharan African people,” he stated.

Prof Kipo-Sunyehdzi said the attacks are not isolated incidents but form part of a recurring pattern affecting different nationalities over time. “At time Nigerians, now today Ghanaians, tomorrow you have Côte d’Ivoire… it is recurring,” he said.

He criticised the actions of some South African citizens who take the law into their own hands, describing it as unacceptable. “It is not right for South African citizens to turn themselves into police officers… they cannot make themselves immigration officers to inspect somebody’s passport,” he said.

He added that such actions could lead to misunderstandings, especially where bilateral agreements exist. For instance, Ghana and South Africa have visa arrangements that allow short stays without a visa, which may not be widely understood by the public.

On Ghana’s response, Prof Kipo-Sunyehdzi commended the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for engaging his South African counterpart through diplomatic channels.

“I think our minister is doing very well… having established direct contact with our High Commission in South Africa and using diplomatic channels… that is very appropriate,” he said.

He also praised efforts by the Ghanaian government to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad.

“The Government of Ghana is making conscious efforts to make sure that Ghanaians in South Africa are protected. Their welfare is paramount,” he added.

Despite this, he insisted that the responsibility ultimately lies with South African authorities to enforce the law and prevent further attacks. “When something goes wrong, and nothing is done, people will continue to do it,” he warned.

He called for decisive action against perpetrators, saying visible enforcement would serve as a deterrent.

“They need to go there, pick them up, and let them face the law. Once they take such drastic measures, that is the way to stop it,” he said.

Prof Kipo-Sunyehdzi also highlighted the mutual relationship between African countries, particularly Ghana and South Africa, adding that both nations benefit from each other’s presence.

“We need South Africans here in Ghana, and South Africans need Ghanaians. It is something we cannot do without,” he said.

He urged the South African government to move beyond dialogue and take concrete steps to address what he described as “lawless acts” by some citizens.

“Action is very, very paramount… that is what will stop this,” he said.

Read also: Ablakwa engages South Africa over alleged viral xenophobic attack videos targeting Ghanaians



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