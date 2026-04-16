Police declare 3 suspects wanted over robbery killing of Berekum Chelsea player

Audio By Carbonatix
Police have declared three suspects, namely Dauda, Huefe and A.T., wanted in connection with the deadly robbery attack on the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road, and are appealing to the public for information leading to their arrest.
The development follows a major breakthrough by a combined team of officers from the Ghana Police Service, including personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate Headquarters, Anti-Robbery Unit, CID Headquarters, as well as the Ashanti South and Ashanti Regional Police Commands.
The team has so far arrested two suspects in connection with the attack, which occurred on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in the Nyinahin District and resulted in the death of Dominic Frimpong, a player of Berekum Chelsea FC.
According to the police in a statement, the Inspector-General of Police deployed a special intelligence team immediately after the incident to support the Regional Command in tracking down the perpetrators.
An intelligence-led operation carried out on April 15, 2026, at Atimatim in Kumasi led to the arrest of Mohammed Ahmed, also known as “I Can Do,” believed to be the gang leader, and Bawa Gideon. The suspects reportedly attempted to flee and opened fire on officers during the operation.
A number of items were retrieved from the suspects, including a pistol with two rounds of .32 ammunition, 11 BB cartridges, a “blantine,” pepper spray, desert boots, assorted mobile phones, and a black pullover.
During interrogation, Mohammed Ahmed is said to have admitted involvement in multiple robbery incidents, including attacks at Nkawie, Fufuso involving a mobile money vendor, and the robbery linked to the death of the footballer.
He also identified Dauda, Huefe and A.T. as accomplices, who are currently on the run.
Police say Mohammed Ahmed is receiving treatment under guard at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while Bawa Gideon remains in custody assisting with investigations.
Authorities have commended officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and persistence, and expressed gratitude to members of the public for their cooperation, which contributed to the arrests.
Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, while the two in custody are expected to be arraigned before the court to face prosecution.
Read the full statement below
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