Ghana Police warns of rising human trafficking through sports

The Ghana Police Service has raised concern over the growing use of sports as a channel for human trafficking, warning that young athletes are increasingly being exploited through false promises of opportunities abroad.

The warning was issued by William Ayaregah, Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, during a media training session held on April 15, 2026, at the IOM Head Office, 9 Volta Street, Airport Residential Area, Accra.

The training brought together sports journalists and other stakeholders to deepen awareness of trafficking within the sports sector and the role of the media in preventing it.

Addressing participants, Mr. Ayaregah said traffickers often target young athletes by promising them trials and professional contracts in foreign countries, only for those promises to end in exploitation.

“Human trafficking is a crime that strips people of their rights, ruins their dreams, and robs them of their dignity. Help stop this crime,” he stated.

According to him, many victims and their families invest heavily in these opportunities, believing sport can provide a better future.

However, he noted that some of the victims arrive overseas only to realise that no legitimate football clubs exist, while others have their passports seized and are left stranded in unfamiliar environments.

Mr. Ayaregah said the increasing trend calls for stronger collaboration between security agencies, football authorities, the media, and the public to protect young talents.

He stressed that journalists must be cautious in the type of sports-related opportunities they publicise, as some fraudulent recruiters use media platforms to reach unsuspecting victims.

The CID Director also noted that combating trafficking requires a collective approach beyond law enforcement.

He said the fight must involve families, institutions, sporting bodies, and communities to ensure that young people are not misled by traffickers posing as agents.

The training formed part of ongoing efforts by stakeholders to strengthen awareness and promote responsible reporting on trafficking in sports in Ghana.

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