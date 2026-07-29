2026 BECE results released; over 3,600 absent as thousands await final verdict

Audio By Carbonatix
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School Candidates.
The Council said the results will be dispatched to schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education. Candidates can also access their results on WAEC’s official website.
A total of 620,243 candidates from 20,789 schools registered for the examination. They comprised 304,415 males and 315,828 females. The figure included 136 candidates with visual impairment, 282 with hearing assessment needs and 510 candidates with other test accommodation needs.
The examination was conducted at 2,237 centres across the country.
WAEC said 3,601 registered candidates were absent from the examination.
The Council also announced sanctions against candidates found to have breached examination regulations after investigations into reported irregularities.
It said the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee approved the cancellation of subject results for 496 candidates and the cancellation of the entire results of 105 candidates.
In addition, the subject results of 119 candidates have been withheld, while the entire results of 48 candidates have also been withheld.
Meanwhile, the subject results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools have been withheld for further scrutiny.
According to WAEC, “The withheld results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations by August 31, 2026.”
The Council directed affected candidates to visit https://irreg.waecgh.org and click on the withheld or cancelled button on the homepage to view the reasons for the action taken and, where applicable, receive information on the next steps. Heads of schools and proprietors can also use their results listing logins to check the status of affected candidates.
WAEC further cautioned the public against fraudsters who claim they can alter examination results for a fee.
It stressed that “Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.”
The Council expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the security agencies, heads of schools, supervisors, invigilators, examiners and other stakeholders for their support in the successful conduct of the examination and the release of the results.
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