GES cautions against fake BECE selection notice

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed as false a widely circulated notice claiming that the 2026 school selection exercise for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates commenced on June 15.

In a statement issued on June 14, the GES said it has not announced the start of the school selection process and urged candidates, parents, guardians, teachers and the general public to disregard the information being shared on various platforms.

According to the Service, the notice in question falsely stated that candidates were expected to select and submit five preferred schools ahead of the placement process.

The message also alleged that there was no deadline for submissions and directed candidates and parents to obtain assistance via an unofficial WhatsApp support line.

The GES stressed that the publication did not originate from the Service and should be disregarded entirely. It added that all official information on school selection and placement will be issued through its recognised channels and authorised platforms.

The Service also cautioned parents and candidates against sharing personal information or engaging with individuals behind the fake announcement, warning that such misinformation could expose unsuspecting members of the public to fraud and other forms of exploitation.

Meanwhile, the GES has urged stakeholders to verify any education-related announcements before acting on them and to rely only on information issued through official government and education sector channels.



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