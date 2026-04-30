Body of drowned 20-year-old water tanker attendant retrieved from quarry pit at Mpobi

Audio By Carbonatix
The body of a 20-year-old water tanker attendant who drowned in a water-filled quarry pit in the Afigya Kwabre South District has been retrieved.
The deceased, identified as Kwame Owusu, had accompanied his driver to the MMM Quarry Limited site at Mpobi to fetch water for an ongoing construction project when the incident occurred.
Eyewitnesses say Owusu entered the deep pit to swim while the tanker was being filled, but was pulled under and did not resurface.
The incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Initial rescue efforts by community members proved unsuccessful, prompting calls for support from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana National Fire Service and the police.
Despite search efforts, the body was not retrieved on Tuesday. It was eventually recovered around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday after operations resumed in the morning.
Traditional authorities in Mpobi also performed customary rites to facilitate the recovery.
The body has since been deposited at the morgue pending further police investigations.
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