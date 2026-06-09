GTA releases 2025 Tourism Report, records growth in international arrivals

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has released its 2025 Tourism Report, highlighting the resilience of the country’s tourism sector and its continued growth amid changing global and domestic economic conditions.

The report, published under the theme: “Resilience and Sustainable Growth,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the performance of Ghana’s tourism industry and presents key data and trends to support policy formulation, investment decisions and strategic planning across the tourism value chain.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, in Accra, it said Ghana recorded 1,306,962 international tourist arrivals in 2025, representing a 1.4 per cent increase over the 1,288,804 arrivals recorded in 2024.

“The growth underscores the sector’s ability to maintain its upward trajectory following recent gains in visitor arrivals and tourism revenues,”

The report indicated that domestic tourism remained a major pillar of the sector, with more than 1.79 million visits recorded at 55 tourist sites across the country, reflecting increasing participation in local travel and tourism activities.

It noted that the number of licensed tourism enterprises grew from 6,702 in 2024 to 7,109 in 2025, while travel trade activities expanded by 18.6 per cent.

The entertainment and conference segment also registered a 14.3 per cent growth, signalling increasing demand for tourism-related services and events.

The report further revealed that visitor satisfaction levels remained high, reinforcing Ghana’s reputation as one of Africa’s most welcoming tourist destinations.

Cruise tourism also continued its steady expansion, with 18 cruise ship calls and 5,488 passengers arriving through the ports of Tema and Takoradi during the year under review.

Business travel remained the leading purpose of visit, accounting for 31 per cent of all international arrivals.

The GTA said the findings reflected the sector’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and adaptability as essential drivers of long-term growth and competitiveness.

The report highlighted the Authority’s strategic focus on sustainable and high-value tourism development through investments in ecotourism, community-based tourism, heritage preservation and the promotion of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

It also emphasised the integration of culture and the creative arts into tourism experiences as part of efforts to enhance Ghana’s global appeal.

The GTA expressed appreciation to all tourism industry stakeholders, researchers and the and the media for their contributions towards the growth of the sector.

It encouraged tourism practitioners, investors, researchers, development partners and the public to access the full report through the Authority’s tourism portal at ghana.travel.

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