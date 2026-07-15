Ghana showcases tourism expertise at Siberian Hospitality Forum in Russia

The Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations strengthened Ghana's presence on the international tourism stage by participating in the Siberian Hospitality Forum "Wild Plants", one of Russia's premier tourism and hospitality events, held in Novosibirsk with the support of the Roscongress Foundation as a network event of the International Tourism Forum "Travel!"

The annual forum brings together tourism professionals, government officials, industry associations, business leaders, and international experts from across the Russian Federation and beyond to explore innovative approaches to tourism development and regional cooperation.

The forum was officially opened by Andrey Alexandrovich Travnikov, Governor of the Novosibirsk Region, under the headline theme, "Discovering Russia Together: Tourism and Hospitality in the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia."

Representing Ghana were officials from the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, who contributed international perspectives to discussions on sustainable tourism, innovation, and cross-cultural partnerships.

Chief Executive Officer John Aggrey delivered a presentation on "Tools for Developing Regional Tourism: Sharing Best Practices," highlighting strategies for building competitive tourism destinations through innovation, strategic partnerships, and cultural unity.

His presentation emphasised the importance of collaboration between governments, the private sector, and local communities in unlocking regional tourism potential and creating sustainable economic opportunities.

Also speaking at the forum was Madam Ziona Ayorkor Holm, Head of Business Development and Innovation at the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations.

Her presentation, "Rebooting Spaces: Developing Recreational Tourism and the Wellness Industry," explored emerging opportunities in wellness tourism and the transformation of recreational spaces into sustainable destinations that promote health, relaxation, and economic growth.

The participation of the Ghanaian delegation provided forum participants with valuable insight into Ghana's tourism landscape while encouraging dialogue on how international best practices can help regions strengthen tourism products, improve visitor experiences, and expand global cooperation within the hospitality sector.

Welcoming participants, Sharpf Svetlana Leonidovna, Minister of Economic Development of the Novosibirsk Region, reaffirmed the region's commitment to tourism development.

"The goal of the region is to make domestic tourism high-quality, diverse, and accessible, so that every guest will want to return to Siberia with new projects, strengthen ties between regions, and contribute to the implementation of the national project 'Tourism and Hospitality,'" she said.

As a symbol of friendship and growing cooperation between Ghana and Russia, the Ghanaian delegation presented the Minister with locally handcrafted woven handbags and traditional Ghanaian beads, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage and commitment to strengthening people-to-people relations.

Beyond the conference sessions, the forum served as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and regional promotion. Branded as a space where regions, cultures, ideas, and professional experience converge, the event combined an extensive business programme with gastronomy and cultural exhibitions across the city of Novosibirsk.

Visitors explored tourism showcases from 56 Russian regions displayed along Lenin Street, while the "Russian Cuisine" food zone offered guests an opportunity to sample traditional dishes and regional delicacies, including authentic Russian pancakes with a variety of fillings.

The concluding activities of the forum took place at Mikhailovsky Embankment, where culinary experiences, city tours, interactive exhibitions, photo installations, and prize giveaways further enriched the visitor experience.

In his closing remarks, Governor Andrey Travnikov expressed confidence that the Novosibirsk Region is steadily strengthening its position as one of Siberia's leading tourism destinations. He also announced that the "Wild Foods" festival component of the forum will become an annual event, reinforcing the region's long-term commitment to tourism growth, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

The participation of the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations further underscored the growing partnership between Ghana and the Russian Federation, highlighting tourism as a strategic pillar for economic collaboration, cultural diplomacy, investment promotion, and stronger bilateral relations.

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