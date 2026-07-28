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Tourism Ministry mourns late Sharon Dede Padiki Padi, pledges support for family

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  28 July 2026 7:50am
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The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, accompanied by Deputy Minister Yussif Issaka Jajah, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Sharon Dede Padiki Padi to express the ministry's sympathies following her passing.

During the visit, Madam Gomashie paid tribute to Sharon's passion, professionalism and dedication to advancing Ghana's tourism, culture and creative arts sector, describing her as a remarkable young professional whose contributions would be deeply missed.

The minister also assured the bereaved family of the ministry's support and pledged to work with stakeholders in the tourism fraternity to give Sharon a befitting farewell.

The delegation later visited Accra Technical University, where the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, commended Sharon's lasting impact on the tourism and hospitality industry.

He also reaffirmed the university's continued support for her family while highlighting its growing partnership with the ministry.

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