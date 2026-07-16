Government strengthens tourism push with domestic-first, global-next strategy

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Ghana's tourism sector through stronger collaboration and strategic stakeholder engagement aimed at enhancing the country's global competitiveness and contributing to national development.

Speaking on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, underscored the need for closer collaboration among stakeholders, greater innovation and compelling storytelling to position Ghana as a preferred tourism destination on the global stage.

He emphasised that the collective efforts of government, the private sector and industry players would be crucial in showcasing Ghana's rich cultural heritage, diverse tourism offerings and investment opportunities.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, outlined the Ministry's "domestic-first, global-next" strategy, which seeks to strengthen the tourism, culture and creative arts sectors while promoting sustainable growth.

She highlighted several flagship initiatives being implemented under the strategy, including the Ghana National Cultural Policy, the UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators Programme, the Tourism Satellite Account, the Afro Gastro Festival, the Ghana Tourism Marketplace (GTM), the Ghana Tourism Investment Platform (GTIP) and the Akwaaba Night initiative.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement that Ghana had successfully secured the right to host the 70th Session of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa in 2027. The international gathering will coincide with Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations, providing the country with an opportunity to showcase its tourism potential and cultural heritage to the world.

Stakeholders at the event pledged renewed collaboration to preserve Ghana's cultural heritage, attract investment into the tourism sector, improve visitor experiences and position the country as one of Africa's leading tourism and cultural destinations.

The renewed commitment forms part of broader efforts to leverage tourism, culture and the creative arts as key drivers of economic growth, job creation and sustainable national development.

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