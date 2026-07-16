Ghana Tourism Authority endorses INTTA 2026 to boost tourism, trade and investment

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has endorsed the sixth edition of the Inter Tourism Expo Accra (INTTA) and the 24-Hour Africa Tourism, Agribusiness, Digital Sovereignty and AfCFTA Industrial Acceleration Conference and Investment Programme, describing the initiative as a strategic platform to strengthen Ghana's tourism industry while attracting trade and investment.

The three-day event, scheduled for 21–23 October 2026 at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast, is expected to attract more than 300 delegates, including government officials, business executives, investors, tourism operators and development partners from Ghana, the United States and across Africa.

In an endorsement letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Authority commended the organisers for establishing a continental platform that integrates tourism with investment promotion, industrialisation, technology, agribusiness and opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to the Authority, the Expo aligns with Ghana's ambition of developing a 24-hour investment economy by showcasing the country's tourism assets, cultural heritage, hospitality industry, creative economy and investment-ready projects to international markets.

The GTA said the partnership is expected to contribute to increased tourist arrivals, stronger destination marketing collaborations, greater investment in the tourism sector and Ghana's long-term objective of becoming one of Africa's leading tourism and investment destinations.

It also identified business tourism, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), tourism investment promotion and sustainable tourism initiatives, including ecotourism, agritourism and community-based tourism, as key areas for collaboration.

As part of this year's programme, the Expo will introduce Ghana Day, a dedicated platform to showcase the country's heritage attractions, regional tourism products, cultural experiences, creative industries, hospitality investment opportunities and MICE tourism potential.

Tourism and Investment Integration

Speaking on the vision for the 2026 edition, Convener of Inter Tourism Expo Accra, Emmanuel Treku, said the decision to broaden the event's scope reflected the need to align tourism development with the Government's wider economic transformation agenda.

He said tourism could no longer be viewed independently of the broader economy, stressing that future destination development would depend on stronger links between tourism, trade, agriculture, technology, infrastructure and industrialisation.

"Tourism cannot operate in isolation from the wider economy. The future of destination development depends on our ability to connect tourism with trade, investment, agriculture, technology, infrastructure and industrial transformation. INTTA 2026 is designed to create a platform where investors do not only hear about Ghana's opportunities but experience them first-hand and identify areas where they can partner for sustainable growth," he said.

Mr Treku explained that incorporating the 24-Hour Africa Tourism, Agribusiness, Digital Sovereignty and AfCFTA Industrial Acceleration Conference into the Expo would create opportunities for investors, government agencies and businesses to identify practical investment prospects across multiple sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

He described the event as a transition from a conventional tourism exhibition to an investment-focused platform designed to position Ghana as a destination for business, innovation and capital.

Seven-Day Investment Tour

A key feature of INTTA 2026 will be a seven-day investment and tourism field expedition, taking delegates from southern Ghana to the Savannah regions.

The tour is intended to provide investors with first-hand exposure to the country's tourism attractions, agricultural resources, hospitality opportunities, cultural heritage sites and regional economic corridors.

According to Mr Treku, the initiative was introduced to move beyond conference discussions by allowing participants to engage directly with communities, businesses and local stakeholders while identifying commercially viable investment opportunities.

"Investors need to see, feel and understand the opportunities on the ground. This seven-day journey from the coast to the Savannah region will expose participants to the diversity of Ghana's tourism landscape and investment potential while creating direct connections between communities, businesses and investors," he added.

Promoting Ghana as an Investment Gateway

The sixth Inter Tourism Expo Accra is being organised in collaboration with strategic partners, including the US Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference, The Kingdom Collective, Jaksally Development Organization and the Chamber of Cannabis Industry Ghana.

Held under the theme, "Positioning Ghana as a 24-Hour Investment Economy," the Expo will highlight investment opportunities in tourism infrastructure, hospitality, agribusiness, digital innovation, creative industries and AfCFTA-driven trade.

Activities will include investment forums, business networking sessions, exhibitions, destination showcases, Ghana Day celebrations and investor engagement programmes aimed at fostering long-term partnerships.

With the endorsement of the Ghana Tourism Authority and the expected participation of government officials, private sector leaders, investors and international partners, organisers believe INTTA 2026 will serve as a major platform for promoting tourism-led economic transformation and positioning Ghana as a competitive investment gateway to Africa.

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