GTA engages Tema stakeholders on new draft regulations, GTIS, tourism levy

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has engaged hoteliers, event planners and other tourism stakeholders in Tema on the introduction of the Ghana Tourism Information System (GTIS) and proposed tourism regulations aimed at strengthening the hospitality and events industry.

The engagement also provided stakeholders the opportunity to deliberate on the draft Tourism (Registration and Licensing of Multi-purpose Establishments and Providers of Event Management Services) Regulations, 2026, which is expected to be laid before Parliament.

Mr Isaac Asiam, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, in a welcome address, said the proposed regulations sought to establish clear standards and guidelines for the registration, licensing, monitoring and operation of hospitality establishments and event management service providers.

He explained that the initiative was intended to promote professionalism, ensure compliance with industry standards, safeguard public safety and enhance the quality of services within Ghana’s tourism sector.

Mr Asiam said the GTA recognised that effective regulation could only be achieved through meaningful collaboration and extensive consultation with stakeholders who would be directly affected by the implementation of the regulations.

He noted that the consultative engagement was necessary to obtain inputs from industry players before the regulations were finalised and presented to Parliament.

According to him, the tourism industry has evolved significantly over the years, making it imperative for regulations to adapt to emerging trends and contemporary operational requirements.

“The tourism landscape continues to change, and our regulatory framework must equally evolve to respond to new developments, and industry demands for effective implementation,” he said.

Mr Asiam urged stakeholders to actively participate in the discussions and provide constructive recommendations to strengthen the regulatory framework and promote sustainable tourism development.

Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, speaking on the introduction of the Ghana Tourism Information System (GTIS), said the digital platform would significantly improve the collection and management of tourism data across the country.

He said the GTIS would provide industry players and policymakers with accurate and reliable data to facilitate informed decision-making and the formulation of effective tourism policies.

Mr Aggrey noted that Ghana’s tourism sector had not witnessed significant amendments to its regulatory framework since 2016, stressing that the proposed regulations and updated legal framework would position the industry to meet current global standards.

He expressed optimism that the reforms would improve regulatory compliance, enhance service delivery and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness as a preferred tourism destination.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer encouraged hoteliers, event planners and other tourism operators to embrace the Ghana Tourism Information System and support the implementation of the proposed regulations to promote accountability, efficiency and sustainable growth within the sector.

Participants commended the GTA for the engagement and pledged their support for the implementation of the proposed regulatory reforms to improve standards and service delivery across the tourism and hospitality industry.

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