How Dapper forged my signature, sold my catalogue to foreign label – Shallipopi

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has accused his former record label boss, Damilola Akinwunmi, CEO of Dapper Music, of forgery and fraudulent sale of his catalogue to a foreign company.

In a statement shared via his X page on Saturday, Shallipopi claimed that he signed only a management deal with Dapper in 2023, but the record label boss forged his signature and put it as a 10-year distribution contract.

He further alleged that Dapper also forged his signature, sold his catalogue to a foreign company, and pocketed the money.

Shallipopi alleged that Dapper kept all the earnings from his music and told him to work harder for a better future.

He said, “In 2023 I signed to Dapper management only, he forge my signature and put it on a 10 years distribution contract even when I already use distrokid, he also went ahead to forge my signature and sign with an international label called Virgin music Group.

“I might be from the trenches, but I’m not the dumb type. Dapper went ahead to collect money from the Virgin Music Group, and he put all that money in his pocket and told me to work more, more and more, that my money is in the future!”

The music star said he is ready to take the matter to the anti-graft agencies and expose Dapper’s alleged fraudulent dealings.

“I want the EFCC and the entire government, the entire media and everyone in Africa as a whole to take this matter very seriously,” he added.

Dapper Music is yet to address Shallipopi’s latest allegations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.