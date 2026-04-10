Vodza Regatta 2026: Prof Audrey Gadzekpo rallies investors for coastal tourism growth

A renewed call for strategic private sector investment has taken centre stage at the 2026 Vodza Regatta, held in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, as council member of the festival and University of Ghana professor, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, urged investors to seize emerging opportunities within the coastal community of Vodza in the Keta Municipality.

Positioning the regatta as more than a cultural event, Prof. Gadzekpo described it as a carefully designed, community-led economic intervention aimed at unlocking tourism potential, stimulating local enterprise, and addressing persistent poverty through job creation.

“The regatta represents a deliberate effort by members of this community, working collectively, to identify what we have and how we can leverage it to attract visitors and investment,” she stated. “It is about transforming local assets into sustainable economic opportunities.”

Rooted in the everyday fishing practices of the people, the canoe regatta has evolved into a flagship tourism product, expanding in scale and sophistication each year. It now features a range of complementary activities, including swimming competitions, cultural performances, arts exhibitions, and the Midyan Food Festival, which showcases indigenous cuisine as both a cultural identity marker and a viable economic driver.

Beyond the celebration, Prof. Gadzekpo emphasised that the long-term viability of the initiative depends on sustained investment.

“Vodza presents a rare and compelling proposition,” she noted. “It is uniquely situated between a serene lagoon and the Atlantic coastline, with unspoiled natural features that remain largely untapped. This is precisely the kind of environment that lends itself to eco-tourism, hospitality ventures, and innovative recreational development.”

She highlighted the presence of uninhabited lagoon islands, which serve as seasonal habitats for migratory birds, as a prime example of the area’s eco-tourism potential, calling for responsible and well-structured investment that preserves ecological value.

The festival has also been structured to deliver direct social impact. Activities such as free health screenings, HIV testing, and National Health Insurance registration have been integrated into the programme, alongside community support initiatives including clothing distribution, reflecting what she described as a “holistic and inclusive development model.”

While acknowledging ongoing financial constraints, Prof. Gadzekpo commended collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority for enhancing the festival’s visibility and credibility, but stressed that broader private sector participation remains critical.

“What is required now is intentional private sector participation,” she emphasised. “We are inviting investors, developers, and entrepreneurs to come, assess the opportunities, and partner with the community to build something enduring.”

She further underscored the need to reposition Vodza within Ghana’s broader tourism landscape, noting that limited visibility has long constrained its development prospects.

“Our objective is to place Vodza firmly on the map—not just as a festival destination, but as a viable investment hub. The potential is evident. What remains is the commitment to harness it,” she said.

As the 2026 edition of the Vodza Regatta concludes with musical performances and cultural showcases, stakeholders say the event continues to represent a broader strategic vision anchored on investment, innovation, and community-led tourism development.

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