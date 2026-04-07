Africa

Morocco reports 7% rise in first-quarter tourist arrivals

Source: Reuters  
  7 April 2026 4:56am
Tourists ride bicycles along Tanja Marina Bay on a sunny day in front of the old medina of central Tangier, Morocco
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Morocco received 4.3 million tourists in the first three months of this year, up 7% from a year earlier, the tourism ministry said on Friday, even as tensions in the Gulf have weighed on air traffic and travel costs globally.

Despite this backdrop, Morocco recorded an 18% rise in tourist arrivals in March, according to a tourism ministry statement.

The ministry attributed the growth to strengthened air ​connectivity, a diversification of source markets, ​and improved accommodation and entertainment offerings across ‌the ⁠country.

Tourism revenue reached 21.4 billion dirhams ($2.3 billion) by the end of February, up 22.2% from a year earlier, ​according to ​foreign ⁠exchange regulator data.

Morocco was the most visited country in ​Africa last year, attracting 19.8 ​million ⁠tourists.

The country is targeting 26 million visitors by 2030, when it is ⁠set ​to co-host the FIFA ​World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories