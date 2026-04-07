Morocco reports 7% rise in first-quarter tourist arrivals

Audio By Carbonatix
Morocco received 4.3 million tourists in the first three months of this year, up 7% from a year earlier, the tourism ministry said on Friday, even as tensions in the Gulf have weighed on air traffic and travel costs globally.
Despite this backdrop, Morocco recorded an 18% rise in tourist arrivals in March, according to a tourism ministry statement.
The ministry attributed the growth to strengthened air connectivity, a diversification of source markets, and improved accommodation and entertainment offerings across the country.
Tourism revenue reached 21.4 billion dirhams ($2.3 billion) by the end of February, up 22.2% from a year earlier, according to foreign exchange regulator data.
Morocco was the most visited country in Africa last year, attracting 19.8 million tourists.
The country is targeting 26 million visitors by 2030, when it is set to co-host the FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.
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