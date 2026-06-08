Ayine, Afenyo-Markin to headline African Governance and Anti-Corruption Summit in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, and Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, will headline the second edition of the African Governance and Anti-Corruption Summit, scheduled to take place in Accra next week.
The summit, organised by The Bright Future Alliance (TBFA), a youth-led civil society organisation, will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at the British Council under the theme "Corporate Institutions and Public Agencies as Pillars of Accountability: Strengthening Governance Systems for Sustainable National Growth."
According to the organisers, the event aims to bring together government officials, legislators, civil society organisations, diplomats, corporate leaders and young people to discuss practical ways of strengthening accountability and improving governance systems across Africa.
TBFA described the Attorney General's participation as a strong indication of the government's willingness to work with civil society organisations in promoting transparency and institutional integrity.
In a statement announcing the summit, the organisation said, "The Attorney General's confirmation as the keynote speaker reflects the government's commitment to collaborating with civil society to drive institutional integrity."
It added that Dr Ayine's address will focus on "strategic legal and structural reforms essential to building corruption-resistant public agencies and corporate institutions."
The event comes at a time when many African countries continue to grapple with corruption and economic crimes, challenges that experts say undermine development and weaken public confidence in state institutions.
TBFA believes the summit will serve as an important platform for stakeholders to assess current governance systems and identify practical solutions.
"As corruption and economic crimes pose significant threats to development, the summit serves as a crucial rallying point," the statement said.
It noted that the gathering will "bring together policymakers, civil society actors, diplomats, corporate leaders, and dynamic youth change-makers to evaluate, strategise, and forge practical solutions toward transparent governance in Africa."
In addition to Dr Ayine and Afenyo-Markin, the summit will feature several prominent speakers, including the Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee and Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Director of TBFA, Bright Ofori, and a Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Agency.
The programme will include keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions and youth and civil society dialogues designed to encourage direct engagement between policymakers and the next generation of African leaders.
According to TBFA, the panel discussions will feature governance experts, legal practitioners and private sector leaders who will examine ways to strengthen legal frameworks and improve accountability in both public institutions and corporate organisations.
The organisation is also placing a strong emphasis on youth participation, describing the dialogue sessions as platforms that will empower young people to engage directly with decision-makers on issues that shape the future of the continent.
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