Nkoko Nkitinkiti has now become protein for NDC executives – Afenyo-Markin

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the implementation of the government’s Nkoko Nkitinkiti initiative, alleging that the programme has been turned into a benefit for governing party executives rather than serving its intended beneficiaries.
Speaking during debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament, the Minority Leader claimed that the poultry programme had deviated from its original purpose and was being mismanaged.
“The Nkoko Nkitinkiti project has now become protein for your party,” he said.
The Effutu Member of Parliament accused the government of failing to ensure that the programme delivers meaningful support to ordinary Ghanaians, particularly those who were expected to benefit from increased poultry production and access to affordable protein.
“They are off cooking the Nkoko.” he added.
Mr Afenyo-Markin’s comments formed part of his broader criticism of the government’s expenditure priorities and implementation of key policies announced in the Mid-Year Budget Review.
He argued that government should focus on policies that directly improve the livelihoods of citizens, create jobs and strengthen the economy rather than programmes he described as lacking transparency and impact.
The Minority Leader also challenged the government to demonstrate how its flagship initiatives are improving conditions for Ghanaians, insisting that economic performance must be measured by the realities people experience in their daily lives.
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