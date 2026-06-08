MobileMoney Fintech calls Extraordinary General Meeting for June 12

Audio By Carbonatix
MobileMoney Fintech Ltd (MMFL) has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for shareholders on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.
The meeting will be held virtually through the company’s dedicated online platform.
A key item on the agenda is the proposed appointment of six directors, subject to approval by the Bank of Ghana.
The nominees are Mr Modupe Kadri, Mr Serigne Dioum, Mr Adekunle Benjamin Awobodu, Mrs Antoinette Kwofie, Ms Susan Yawson and Mrs Bashirat Odunewu.
Shareholders will also consider a proposal to approve a dividend of GH¢0.03 per share for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026.
In addition, shareholders will be asked to authorise the company’s directors to declare and pay dividends for the second and third quarters of the 2026 financial year.
The meeting will also seek shareholder ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young (EY) as the company’s external auditor and approval for the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration for the 2026 financial year.
MMFL said shareholders can join the meeting virtually from 11:00 a.m. GMT on June 12. Access to the platform will be free for shareholders using MTN’s network in Ghana.
Any shareholder who unintentionally incurs data charges while accessing the platform through the MTN network will be reimbursed.
Shareholders without smartphones can participate by dialling +233244300025 and entering the designated access code and conference pin.
According to the company, unique token numbers have already been sent to shareholders via email and SMS to facilitate access to the meeting and voting process. The virtual meeting room will open at 10:00 a.m., one hour before the official start.
MMFL reminded shareholders that they are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. Those unable to participate may vote by proxy by completing and submitting the required proxy forms before the stipulated deadline.
Voting on resolutions during the meeting will be conducted electronically through the online platform or via a designated USSD code.
Shareholders who do not submit proxy forms before the meeting will still be able to vote using their unique token numbers.
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