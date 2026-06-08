World Food Safety Day 2026 – Accra Metro Health Director calls for action on foodborne diseases in Ghana

The Director of the Metro Public Health Department at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Florence S. Kuukyi, has described food safety as "one of the most effective forms of disease prevention," warning that unsafe food can cause up to 1.52 million deaths annually worldwide.

In a press release issued to mark World Food Safety Day 2026, observed on Sunday, 7th June, Mrs Kuukyi joined the global community in commemorating the day under the theme: "From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere."

The theme, she explained, emphasises the need to transform scientific evidence and data on foodborne diseases into practical actions that protect public health, strengthen food systems, and save lives.

Alarming global statistics

Citing data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the release highlighted the staggering scale of the global food safety challenge.

Approximately 600 million people fall ill from contaminated food every year, with about 420,000 deaths recorded annually from foodborne diseases.

Children under five years bear a disproportionate burden of illness and death, the WHO has found.

More recent estimates, the release noted, indicate that unsafe food may cause as many as 866 million illnesses and 1.52 million deaths annually worldwide, "demonstrating the continuing scale of the problem."

Ghana's food safety challenges

In Ghana and across Africa, the statement identified several persistent food safety challenges.

These include poor food handling practices, inadequate sanitation, unsafe water, improper storage temperatures, pesticide residues, food adulteration, and environmental contamination.

The release also noted that rapid urbanisation and climate change further increase the risk of food contamination and disease outbreaks.

'Every safe meal is a disease outbreak prevented'

Mrs Kuukyi, a Chartered Environmental Health Practitioner, underscored the preventive power of food safety.

"As Environmental Health Professionals, we see food safety as one of the most effective forms of disease prevention. Every safe meal served is a disease outbreak prevented," she said.

She added that the burden of foodborne diseases is "largely avoidable" when food handlers, regulators, businesses, and consumers work together to apply science-based food safety measures.

"This year's theme challenges us to move beyond identifying problems and focus on practical solutions that ensure safe food everywhere and for everyone," she stated.

The release issued specific directives to different actors in the food chain.

Food vendors and operators were urged to maintain strict personal hygiene, use potable water for food preparation, store foods at safe temperatures, and prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked foods.

Food businesses were called upon to strengthen food safety management systems, train staff regularly on food hygiene, and ensure traceability and quality assurance throughout the supply chain.

Consumers were advised to wash their hands before handling food, purchase food from approved sources, cook food thoroughly, and report suspected foodborne illnesses.

Government and stakeholders were asked to strengthen surveillance and inspection systems, promote evidence-based food safety policies, and invest in public education and food safety infrastructure.

Mrs Kuukyi concluded that food safety is everyone's responsibility.

"From farmers and processors to vendors, regulators, and consumers, every actor in the food chain has a role to play," she said.

"By turning knowledge into action and burden into solutions, we can create healthier communities, safer food systems, and a more resilient future."

The release ended with a simple but powerful message: "Safe Food Everywhere Starts with all of Us."

World Food Safety Day is observed annually on 7th June to draw attention to the need to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks.

The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, with the WHO and the FAO serving as the leading agencies.

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