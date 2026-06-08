Mahama heads to Minsk talks seeking stronger Ghana-Belarus economic ties

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to hold high-level bilateral talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Grigorievich Lukashenko in Minsk as Ghana seeks to deepen economic, agricultural and technical cooperation with the Eastern European nation.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Presidential Palace in the Belarusian capital on Monday, June 8, will be followed by a bilateral session with officials from both countries and the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The engagements form part of President Mahama's five-day official visit to Belarus at the invitation of President Lukashenko.

The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, trade, investment, technology transfer and industrial development.

Later in the day, President Mahama will address a Ghana-Belarus Business Forum at the Presidential Hotel, where government officials and private sector representatives from both countries are expected to explore opportunities for commercial partnerships and investment.

The Ghanaian delegation includes officials from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), as well as representatives from the private sector.

The visit underscores Ghana's efforts to attract investment and strengthen international partnerships to support economic transformation and food security, the presidency noted in a post on Facebook.

Over the weekend, President Mahama toured Savushkin Product, one of Belarus' largest agro-processing companies, where he observed modern food production and processing systems.

He also visited the Belagro Agricultural Exhibition, where he was introduced to a wide range of agricultural machinery, mechanisation equipment and food processing technologies aimed at improving productivity across the agricultural value chain.

Officials say the visit is intended to identify practical areas of collaboration that could support Ghana's agricultural modernisation agenda and industrial growth strategy.

Accompanying the President are Special Aide and Advisor Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku, Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Stan Xoese Dogbe and Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim.

The signing of the four MoUs is expected to mark a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and Belarus.

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