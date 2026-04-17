Kassena-Nankana West DCE rallies stakeholders to boost revenue generation

Stephen Aeke Akurugo, the Kassena-Nankana West District Chief Executive (DCE) has intensified stakeholder engagements across the district as part of efforts to boost Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to support local development.

The engagement, which forms part of a broader revenue mobilisation drive, brought together members of the Paga Youth Movement and market women in Paga to deliberate on strategies to improve revenue collection and address pressing community needs.

Mr Akurugo said the initiative, which had already been rolled out in communities including Sirigu, Mirigu, Kandiga and Nabango is aimed at correcting negative perceptions about the district’s revenue potential and ensuring accountability in revenue collection.

He noted that although the district, being a border enclave, had significant revenue prospects, returns had not matched expectations due to inefficiencies in the collection system.

“People perceive that because we are a border district, there is a lot of money. Yes, there is money, but the concern is whether what is collected is actually accounted for. The data we have is not encouraging,” he said.

The DCE explained that the Assembly was able to meet its IGF target of GH¢850,000.00 for 2025 and has set revenue target of GH¢2 million for 2026, stressing that achieving the higher target would require intensified public sensitisation, improved monitoring of revenue collectors and stronger collaboration with stakeholders.

He said the Assembly would soon engage revenue collectors and introduce reforms, including the provision of uniforms, to enhance transparency and efficiency in the system.

Mr Akurugo also used the opportunity to interact with traders of the Paga market and called on them to demand official tickets after paying market tolls to ensure proper accounting of revenue.

He indicated that improved revenue mobilisation would enable the Assembly to address critical development challenges such as water supply, sanitation, and market infrastructure.

Mr Mandala Kassim Mubashir, Secretary to the Paga Youth Movement, commended the DCE for engaging the youth and providing a platform for dialogue.

He highlighted concerns of the youth including the need to complete ongoing projects, register public lands, improve road conditions, enhance water supply, and address sanitation challenges in the community.

Madam Samitu Kumuriwo, spokesperson for the Paga Market Traders Association, expressed appreciation to the DCE for listening to their concerns.

She noted that challenges such as overcrowding, lack of toilet facilities, poor waste disposal systems, and inadequate lighting in the market were affecting trading activities.

She said the DCE had responded positively by making available 22 streetlights to be installed in the market and assured them of plans to improve sanitation and expand market infrastructure.

Madam Kumuriwo reaffirmed the traders’ willingness to comply with revenue payments, provided the funds were used transparently for development.

The engagement forms part of broader efforts by the Assembly to strengthen community participation in governance and enhance local revenue generation to support sustainable development.

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