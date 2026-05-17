Oda-Nkwanta road crash: MP’s aide killed, three in critical condition

A dark cloud has fallen over the political landscape of the Eastern Region following a horrific head-on collision on the Oda-Nkwanta road that claimed the life of Kofi Nti, the personal aide to the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah.

The tragic incident, which occurred over the weekend, also left three other individuals with life-threatening injuries. Emergency services rushed the survivors to the hospital, where medical staff confirmed they are currently battling for their lives in critical condition.

The late Kofi Nti, a well-known and highly respected political figure in the constituency, was travelling in a pickup vehicle alongside an official party driver.

According to local reports, the team was actively traversing the constituency to monitor the ruling party's ongoing polling station executive elections when the disaster struck at Oda Nkwanta.

The pickup collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle under circumstances that are currently being investigated by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

News of Nti's sudden demise sent shockwaves through the Akyem Oda municipality, grinding local party activities to a halt. As the right-hand man to the Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, who also serves as a Deputy Minister, Nti was considered a vital bridge between the MP's office and the grassroots.

Constituents and party faithful have begun flooding social media with tributes, describing the deceased as a dedicated, humble, and hard-working young man who lost his life in service to his political community.

Police have since towed the mangled vehicles from the scene to allow for a free flow of traffic, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

This latest tragedy once again highlights the growing concerns over the safety of the Oda-Nkwanta stretch, a route that local motorists say requires urgent traffic-calming measures and improved visibility.

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