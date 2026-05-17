STC targets 120 new buses to combat mounting terminal delays

The State Transport Company (STC) says it is taking urgent steps to address mounting concerns over long waiting times and the condition of some of its buses, following growing public frustration at terminals across the country.

Management of the state-owned transport operator says plans are underway to strengthen its operations with the addition of nearly 120 new buses before the close of the year, a move expected to ease pressure on its overstretched fleet and improve passenger experience nationwide.

The assurance comes after a video circulating on social media showed stranded passengers expressing anger over prolonged delays and what some described as deteriorating service standards at a number of STC stations.

In response to the criticism, the company’s Deputy Managing Director for Finance and Administration, Nuru Hamidan, acknowledged the operational difficulties but defended STC’s maintenance procedures, insisting that passenger safety remains the company’s highest priority.

“We have standards that we follow. What differentiates us from other buses is safety. Whenever a bus offloads passengers, it goes straight to the workshop for proper checks before it hits the road again,” he said.

According to him, the delays being experienced at some terminals are partly the result of mandatory technical inspections carried out on buses after every journey to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy before departing again.

Mr Hamidan admitted, however, that the company’s current fleet size is insufficient to meet rising passenger demand, especially during peak travel periods, contributing to overcrowding and extended waiting hours at some stations.

The company has in recent months faced increasing criticism from commuters who say delays, scheduling disruptions and aging buses are affecting confidence in the once-dominant public transport operator.

Passengers captured in the viral footage complained about spending several hours at terminals waiting for buses, with some accusing the company of poor communication and inadequate customer service.

But STC says it is working to stabilise operations while awaiting the arrival of additional buses expected later this year.

Management believes the planned fleet expansion will significantly improve turnaround time, reduce congestion at terminals and restore efficiency across its intercity routes.

In the meantime, the company says it has entered into strategic partnerships with other transport operators to help absorb excess passenger demand and minimise disruptions caused by the current shortage of buses.

The State Transport Company remains one of Ghana’s oldest public transport providers, operating long-distance passenger services across major towns and cities as well as selected international routes within the West African sub-region.

Despite increasing competition from private transport operators, STC continues to market itself as a safety-focused carrier, particularly for long-distance travel.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.