Advtech announces launch of Rosebank International

Advtech has announced the launch of Rosebank International, a significant rebranding and strategic elevation of its iconic IIE Rosebank College as it positions itself for full university status.

The move on May 15, 2026, strengthens Advtech’s pan-African higher education ambitions and marks a major step in expanding access to high-quality, future-focused tertiary education across the continent.

Rosebank International builds on decades of proven delivery to create an institution defined by standards, not labels – one with deep academic credibility, long-standing international accreditation, and a track record of consistent results.

“Rosebank International represents the next chapter for our iconic brand, building on IIE Rosebank College’s legacy while positioning it firmly on the path to university status. We are committed to delivering transformative education that produces work-ready graduates who drive Africa’s future,” said Geoff Whyte, Group CEO of Advtech.

The rebrand reinforces Advtech’s pan-African strategy by directly linking with Rosebank International University College (RIUC) in Accra, Ghana – Advtech's first university outside South Africa. Together, the two institutions seek to build a powerful pan-African platform for cross-border collaboration, research, and academic exchange.

Prof Linda Meyer, Managing Director and President of Rosebank International and RIUC Ghana, said: “Through Rosebank International, we will position Africa as a knowledge gateway and active contributor to global knowledge production. As a conduit for international academic exchange, we are advancing pan-Africanism as academic practice, developing leaders equipped for African contexts with global relevance.”

Rosebank International continues to deliver strong outcomes that justify its university ambitions. The institution boasts exceptional alumni placement rates, an outstanding module success rate of 85%, and a clear focus on graduate employability, alumni impact, research contribution, and societal value.

“The evolution to Rosebank International marks a defining moment in our journey to build a truly connected Pan-African academic ecosystem. We, at RIUC, are excited about what this means for our students, faculty, and partners across the continent: greater collaboration, stronger global engagement, and a shared vision of developing future-ready African leaders with international relevance,” said Dr. George Asamoah, Vice President of RIUC.

Students benefit from modern campuses and a vibrant student experience that balances academic rigour with dynamic extracurricular life and inclusive communities. Staff, faculty, students, and alumni serve as active brand custodians, with a strong internal culture supporting the institution’s growing reputation.

“With our proven track record of outstanding academic outcomes and student success, Rosebank International is poised to set new benchmarks in higher education as we advance towards full university recognition,” said Prof Meyer.

Dr Mimmy Gondwe, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, welcomed the launch of Rosebank International as an important development on the South African higher education landscape.

“This development reflects the kind of bold private sector innovation South Africa needs. Together, the public and private sectors can work towards realising our shared goal of expanding access to quality university-level education, while producing skilled graduates empowered to drive our economy and the African continent forward,” said Dr Gondwe.

Rosebank International will expand its portfolio of accredited programmes with emphasis on innovation, technology, and alignment with Africa’s development priorities and the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

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