Motherhood, mathematics, and resilience: The journey of Rosemary Estella Opandoh

Rosemary Estella Opandoh

Rosemary Estella Opandoh is a Chartered Risk Analyst, a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and the London Mathematical Society.

Her journey reflects resilience, discipline, and the impact of education, a story of persistence, sacrifice, and achievement that shows how mathematics can extend beyond the classroom into leadership, innovation, and national development.

Rosemary lost her biological father at the age of 11. He was a native of Awutu-Beraku in the Central Region of Ghana, and he served as the General Treasurer of the Assemblies of God Ghana. His passing created emotional and financial challenges at a formative stage of her life, yet she stayed focused on her education and was determined to build a better future.

With discipline and a strong faith in God, she developed a deep interest in Mathematics and analytical thinking. She studied Mathematics at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and later obtained a master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Leeds, UK.

At the University of Leeds, Rosemary worked with the international office while serving as a student ambassador, supporting international students and promoting the university. She also served as an executive for Mind Matters, a student initiative focused on mental health and student well-being.

Her professional experience spans 17 years across banking, biostatistics, education, insurance, logistics and supply chain, and pensions. Across these sectors, she has built a record of accomplishment defined by analytical strength, operational discipline, and consistent delivery.

Her journey also reflects significant personal sacrifice. She recalls leaving the hospital just hours after giving birth to sit for an examination, at a time when there was no available bed for both her and her newborn. Despite the circumstances, she continued with her academic commitments and graduated with a second-class upper division.

During the initial stages of her career, as a contract staff, she recounts how she was asked to return to work just a month after childbirth, as she was not entitled to maternity leave. Balancing motherhood and professional responsibilities, she stayed committed to performance and excellence.

Her work has since earned her national awards for operational excellence and other recognition from several international organisations.

Beyond her professional career, Rosemary is committed to education and youth development. She volunteers with the Allotey Math Camp, where she supports efforts to build interest in Mathematics among young learners and strengthen analytical thinking.

She is also an advocate for women and girls in STEM. Over the years, she has mentored and supported young women into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics programmes at the university level, contributing to increased female participation in technical fields.

Her long-term aspiration is to contribute to global discourse on Mathematics and its application across industries and societies. She views Mathematics as a practical tool for innovation, financial systems, policy development, technology, and problem-solving.

Her contribution to Ghana goes beyond professional achievement. She represents a class of professionals whose work combines technical expertise with mentorship, leadership, and social impact. In a period where Ghana continues to strengthen its capacity in data, analytics, and innovation, her story reflects the value of skilled human capital in national development.

Her journey continues to serve as an example of how adversity, when met with determination and discipline, can shape meaningful achievement and long-term impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.