GCB Bank pledges continued support for education and entrepreneurship

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank PLC, Professor Joshua Alabi, has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting education, entrepreneurship, and national development through strategic partnerships and leadership initiatives.
Speaking at the Ghana Business Leaders’ Conclave held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Alabi said GCB Bank strongly believes that national development depends on the collaboration between knowledge, leadership and enterprise.
“At GCB Bank, we strongly believe that institutions grow and nations prosper when knowledge, leadership and enterprise are brought together,” he said.
According to the former UPSA Vice Chancellor, the bank’s decision to sponsor the programme reflects its broader mission of supporting not only financial services but also innovation, education and economic transformation.
“That is why we are proud to be a major sponsor of this programme,” he stated.
“Supporting initiatives such as this is fully aligned with our mission as Ghana’s leading indigenous bank, a bank committed not only to financial services but also to education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and national transformation,” he added.
Prof Alabi highlighted the bank’s nationwide presence and longstanding contribution to Ghana’s financial sector.
“It is the only bank that has 184 branches doing business across the length and breadth of this country,” he said.
He said that for more than seventy years, GCB Bank has remained a trusted financial partner to businesses, public institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals across Ghana.
“For over seven decades, GCB Bank has remained a trusted partner to businesses, public institutions, SMEs, and the general public,” he stated.
According to him, the bank continues to position itself as a driver of economic growth through digital transformation and customer-focused services.
“With our wide national footprint, strong digital transformation agenda, and commitment to customer excellence, we continue to position ourselves as the bank that supports Ghanaian dreams and drives economic growth,” he said.
Professor Alabi also commended UPSA for promoting collaboration between academia and industry, which he described as essential for developing future leaders.
“We commend UPSA for consistently promoting thought leadership and practical engagement between academia and industry,” he said.
He said that educational institutions must focus on transformation and leadership development rather than simply awarding certificates.
“This is an institution that believes in education and transformation, but not certification,” he said.
Professor Alabi highlighted the importance of partnerships between universities and corporate institutions in preparing young people for the future.
“Partnerships between universities and corporate institutions are essential if we are to build the next generation of ethical, innovative and globally competitive leaders,” he stated.
He assured participants that GCB Bank would continue to support programmes that encourage innovation, enterprise and national development.
“Let me assure you that GCB Bank will continue to support initiatives that inspire ideas, promote enterprise, and contribute meaningfully to governance and development,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
GCB Bank pledges continued support for education and entrepreneurship
1 minute
-
Newsfile to discuss Ghana’s IMF exit, ECG privatisation, attack on free speech, and repatriation of citizens from SA
4 minutes
-
Enough of talk, Ghana must now become a nation of builders – Asantehene
10 minutes
-
Mahama backs chiefs’ role in project monitoring, directs coordination with assemblies
15 minutes
-
Mahama calls for stronger partnership with traditional leaders in national development
26 minutes
-
JIK Management Advisory Africa CEO elected Treasurer of Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce
29 minutes
-
NPA, Western Naval Command destroy 8 jumbo canoes used for illegal fuel bunkering in Takoradi
46 minutes
-
Government of Ghana requests new 3-year program from the IMF
1 hour
-
92% know they must save for retirement, but only 33% are doing it – Old Mutual report
1 hour
-
NACOC conducts anti-drug operation along the Techiman–Wenchi highway
1 hour
-
US Supreme Court restores abortion pill access for now
1 hour
-
NDC announces nationwide activities for June 4 commemoration
1 hour
-
Boy, 15, shot dead in France as prosecutors blame drug war
2 hours
-
Who could make a late case for Ghana’s World Cup squad? Seven names worth watching
2 hours
-
Another batch of Blue Water Guards commissioned to intensify fight against illegal mining
2 hours