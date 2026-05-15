GCB Bank pledges continued support for education and entrepreneurship

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank PLC, Professor Joshua Alabi, has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting education, entrepreneurship, and national development through strategic partnerships and leadership initiatives.

Speaking at the Ghana Business Leaders’ Conclave held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Alabi said GCB Bank strongly believes that national development depends on the collaboration between knowledge, leadership and enterprise.

“At GCB Bank, we strongly believe that institutions grow and nations prosper when knowledge, leadership and enterprise are brought together,” he said.

According to the former UPSA Vice Chancellor, the bank’s decision to sponsor the programme reflects its broader mission of supporting not only financial services but also innovation, education and economic transformation.

“That is why we are proud to be a major sponsor of this programme,” he stated.

“Supporting initiatives such as this is fully aligned with our mission as Ghana’s leading indigenous bank, a bank committed not only to financial services but also to education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and national transformation,” he added.

Prof Alabi highlighted the bank’s nationwide presence and longstanding contribution to Ghana’s financial sector.

“It is the only bank that has 184 branches doing business across the length and breadth of this country,” he said.

He said that for more than seventy years, GCB Bank has remained a trusted financial partner to businesses, public institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals across Ghana.

“For over seven decades, GCB Bank has remained a trusted partner to businesses, public institutions, SMEs, and the general public,” he stated.

According to him, the bank continues to position itself as a driver of economic growth through digital transformation and customer-focused services.

“With our wide national footprint, strong digital transformation agenda, and commitment to customer excellence, we continue to position ourselves as the bank that supports Ghanaian dreams and drives economic growth,” he said.

Professor Alabi also commended UPSA for promoting collaboration between academia and industry, which he described as essential for developing future leaders.

“We commend UPSA for consistently promoting thought leadership and practical engagement between academia and industry,” he said.

He said that educational institutions must focus on transformation and leadership development rather than simply awarding certificates.

“This is an institution that believes in education and transformation, but not certification,” he said.

Professor Alabi highlighted the importance of partnerships between universities and corporate institutions in preparing young people for the future.

“Partnerships between universities and corporate institutions are essential if we are to build the next generation of ethical, innovative and globally competitive leaders,” he stated.

He assured participants that GCB Bank would continue to support programmes that encourage innovation, enterprise and national development.

“Let me assure you that GCB Bank will continue to support initiatives that inspire ideas, promote enterprise, and contribute meaningfully to governance and development,” he said.

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