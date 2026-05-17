Prof. Opoku-Agyemang demands a permanent African voice on the UN Security Council

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has launched a fierce critique of the international geopolitical architecture, branding the current system of global governance as fundamentally unbalanced.
Addressing a distinguished audience at the Oxford Africa Conference 2026 on Saturday, 16 May 2026, the Vice President argued that the systemic exclusion of African nations from critical decision-making tables undermines the very democracy Western institutions claim to champion. She warned that the modern distribution of global power has completely outpaced the archaic frameworks of the mid-20th century.
Delivering her address at the Andrew Wiles Building of the University of Oxford, Professor Opoku-Agyemang tied the credibility of institutions like the United Nations directly to their willingness to reform. For decades, African leaders have lobbied for permanent seats on the UN Security Council, a body still dominated by the victorious powers of the Second World War.
The Vice President made it clear that the continent's patience with this diplomatic stagnation is wearing thin, noting:
“If institutions and democracy are to remain legitimate, they must remain responsive to contemporary realities. For many African states, the continued absence of meaningful African representation within key global decision structures, particularly, the United Nations Security Council remains a source of growing imbalance between the distribution of global power and the structures through which that power is exercised. But legitimacy is shaped beyond representation. It is also shaped by outcomes,” she asserted.
Expanding her critique from diplomacy to global economics, the Vice President stressed that symbolic representation inside the UN chamber is meaningless if the international financial architecture remains rigged against developing markets.
She highlighted the aggressive economic headwinds currently facing African nations, pointing specifically to punitive sovereign borrowing costs and restricted access to international capital. According to her, these systemic financial barriers act as a stranglehold, severely constraining the ability of sovereign governments to stimulate domestic economic growth, build infrastructure, and lift citizens out of poverty.
The two-day summit, running from 16 to 17 May 2026, marks the 16th edition of the conference. Organised by the student-led Oxford University Africa Society, the annual gathering has grown into one of the university’s most influential, flagship Africa-focused forums, drawing together a formidable brain trust of academics, policymakers, corporate leaders, and development experts.
This year’s conference is appropriately themed “Anchoring Africa: Grounded Leadership in the Age of Disruption.” Against a backdrop of rapid technological shifts, severe climate vulnerabilities, and erratic macroeconomic trends, speakers are tasked with charting a self-reliant path forward for the continent.
Through an intense itinerary of keynote addresses, panel debates, fireside chats, and strategic policy dialogues, the forum aims to shift the narrative from identifying African problems to implementing practical, Africa-centred solutions. For Professor Opoku-Agyemang, that journey begins with a global system that treats the continent as an equal partner rather than a diplomatic afterthought.
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