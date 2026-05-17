Gov’t urged to prioritise welfare of autistic children to tackle stigmatisation and street begging

The Chief Executive Officer of the Akua Anningwaa Legacy Foundation, Akua Ataa Amoanimaa, has appealed to the government to prioritise the welfare of children living with autism to reduce stigmatisation and street begging.

According to the mother of a 17-year-old autistic child, many parents of autistic children in Ghana face severe discrimination and rejection from society, a situation that often pushes affected families into extreme hardship and, in some cases, street begging.

She explained that the high level of stigmatisation associated with autism discourages many parents and leads to the neglect of autistic children. She therefore called on the government to implement strong social support policies and awareness programmes to support both parents and children living with autism.

Madam Amoanimaa made the appeal in an interview with Adom News during a donation exercise at Ntonso in the Ashanti Region, where her foundation supported a vulnerable mother with a fully furnished rented apartment and startup capital to help care for her 10-year-old autistic child.

“I gave birth to my 17-year-old autistic daughter in Germany. If it had happened in Ghana, I do not know what my situation would have been by now. That is why I established this foundation to support parents and children living with autism in Ghana. I plead with the government to also come on board and support such families,” she stated.

A beneficiary of the foundation’s support, Madam Tawiah, who is also a mother of an autistic child, recounted the discrimination and emotional trauma she has endured because of her daughter’s condition.

According to her, she was rejected in the community where she previously lived and at one point contemplated taking her own life due to the pressure and stigma.

“Because of my child, anytime I get a job, I am eventually dismissed,” she lamented.

She further disclosed that some people advised her to kill her daughter, describing the child as "evil", but she refused to listen to them.

“Today, I have realised that my faith and perseverance have brought me victory. The support from the Akua Anningwaa Legacy Foundation has given my life a new beginning. May God bless them,” she said emotionally.

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