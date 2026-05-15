Three NDC members petition party over ban on gov’t appointees contesting internal elections

Audio By Carbonatix
Three members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have petitioned the party’s leadership to reverse a directive barring government appointees from contesting constituency, regional and national executive positions in the party’s 2026 internal elections.
The petition, addressed to the party’s General Secretary and copied to the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Director of Legal Affairs, argued that the restriction violates the constitutional rights of affected members.
The petitioners, Sinare Toufique Sinare, Ibrahim Tuzee Abdul-Raheem and Mohammed Amin Adam, challenged a communiqué issued on April 27, 2026, which disqualified ministers, deputy ministers, chief executive officers, managing directors and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from picking nomination forms.
They contended that the move amounted to “the suppression of lawful political activity and participation of party persons.”
“We hereby submit that, to the extent that an attempt is being made at stopping such persons with particular government designations from picking nominations to contest positions within the party, these attempts constitute an act of suppressing the lawful political activity and participation of such persons,” portions of the petition stated.
The petitioners further argued that the restriction breached Article 12(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which guarantees fundamental human rights and freedoms, including political participation.
The group also cited provisions of the NDC constitution, particularly Article 40(2), which requires aspirants for National Executive Committee positions to have previously held executive office either within the party or government.
According to them, the party could not “approbate and reprobate” by demanding government experience as a qualification while simultaneously compelling office holders to resign before contesting party positions.
They consequently urged the party leadership to investigate the matter and uphold the rights of all members to participate fully in the party’s internal democratic processes.
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