Gov’t directs Gaming Commission to align industry growth with economic transformation agenda

The government has called on the Gaming Commission of Ghana to ensure that the rapid expansion of the gaming industry contributes meaningfully to the country’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Speaking at the launch of the Gaming Commission’s 20th anniversary celebration in Accra on Friday, May 15, Presidential Advisor on the Economy Seth Terkper said the regulator must focus not only on industry growth but also on strengthening regulation, revenue mobilisation, and responsible gaming practices.

The anniversary launch, held at Labadi Beach Hotel, brought together representatives of the security services, Members of Parliament, government officials, and stakeholders in the gaming industry.

The event featured musical performances by the renowned Harmonious Chorale under the theme "Honouring Our Past, Innovating Our Future in a Digital World".

Addressing the gathering, Mr Terkper stressed the need for the gaming industry’s growth to align with the government's wider economic transformation objectives.

“The task before the gaming commission is therefore not to simply manage growth, but to shape it and ensure that the expansion of the industry translates into measurable national benefits, strengthens investor confidence, and operates within clear standards that serve the youth and also sustain long-term economic stability."

Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlarbi also raised concerns about the increasing presence of illegal online gaming platforms in the country.

According to him, the growing trend poses a significant challenge to effective regulation and responsible gaming efforts.

“Government is particularly concerned about the rise in illegal online platforms, the exposure of young people to gambling content, the growing social implications of addiction, and the potential of using gaming platforms for illicit financial activity. These concerns require stronger collaboration between the Commission, security agencies, fintech companies, and gaming operators."

Acting Gaming Commissioner Emmanuel Siisi Baidoo highlighted measures being implemented by the Commission to address gaming addiction, especially among the youth.

He said the Commission is intensifying public education and strengthening regulatory enforcement to promote responsible gaming.

“Responsible gaming sensitisation in schools remains a key priority for the Commission. The Commission has undertaken sensitisation programmes in schools, including Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Kwabenya Senior High School, West Africa Senior High School, Accra Academy, Ebenezer Senior High School, Achimota Senior High School, St. Mary's Senior High School, Accra High School, Apam Secondary School, Swedru Senior High School, KNUST Senior High School, and Tamale Senior High School. The sensitisation programme is still ongoing, with about 15 more to go in Accra. Through this, the Commission has covered Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti Region, and the Northern Region."

The event ended with the unveiling of the Gaming Commission’s 20th anniversary logo.

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