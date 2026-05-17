Requiem Mass held for late Professor Kofi Blay

Professor Kofi Blay

A requiem mass has been held for the late Professor Kofi Blay, father of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Judith Adjoba Blay.

Professor Blay died at the age of 86 after a short illness.

His mortal remains were later interred at the Esiama Catholic Cemetery following the requiem mass held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral.

In a tribute, the family described the late Professor Blay as a devoted servant of God and an accomplished academic who dedicated his life to nurturing young people to become responsible members of society.

The requiem mass was attended by several high-profile personalities, including Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; John Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition; George Sipa Yankey, former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas Company; Kwamina Ahwoi; Blay Nyamekeh Armah; and Freddie Blay, former Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and immediate past National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

Other dignitaries from the energy and petroleum sectors were also present.

Delivering the homily, the Very Reverend Father Francis Kofi Lemaire, Vicar-General of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, urged Christians to be guided by the scripture: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness.”

He noted that Professor Blay lived a fulfilled life, took full responsibility for his family and raised children who are contributing meaningfully to national development.

He cited Ms Adjoba Blay, CEO of GNGC, and Madam Yaaba Blay, a lecturer in African Studies, among the late professor’s accomplished children.

Very Rev. Fr. Lemaire advised Christians to lead exemplary lives worthy of emulation and remain steadfast in faith in anticipation of eternal reward.

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