Economy | Energy | National | Transport

Transport operators cancel planned fare increase after government intervention

Source: Isaac Attasei-Nyarko  
  15 April 2026 5:04pm
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Road transport operators in Ghana have announced a decision not to increase transport fares, citing ongoing government interventions aimed at stabilizing petroleum prices.

In a joint press release, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) said the groups have agreed to “stay the implementation of the existing transport fares” while monitoring the impact of recent measures.

The operators explained that the decision follows engagements with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Transport, to address operational challenges driven by rising fuel costs. The groups welcomed government’s intervention to “reduce and stabilize the prices of petroleum products, including the reduction and suspension of some margins… in the next pricing window.”

The statement noted that global crude oil price hikes, linked to the ongoing US and Israel’s war on Iran tensions have significantly affected the cost of petroleum products and transport operations. However, the operators expressed confidence that sustained interventions would “help reduce and stabilize fuel prices and provide significant relief to transport operators, commuters, and the general public.”

The announcement follows government’s decision to absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol effective April 16, 2026, the next pricing window in a release signed by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Government spokesperson.

The groups also urged all transport operators nationwide to comply with the directive and refrain from arbitrary fare hikes.

The release was jointly signed by Godfred Abulbire and Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, who reaffirmed their commitment to prioritizing the welfare of both drivers and passengers while hoping for a swift resolution to global tensions affecting fuel prices.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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