Audio By Carbonatix
The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro, has welcomed the government’s decision to absorb part of fuel costs in the next pricing window, describing it as a relief for transport operators who were preparing for an upward adjustment in fares.
His comments come after the government announced that, effective April 16, 2026, it will absorb GH¢2 per litre of diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre of petrol as part of measures to cushion consumers against rising fuel prices.
Speaking on the development, Mr Imoro said transport operators were expecting a fuel price increase but have now had to suspend planned fare adjustments following the government’s intervention.
“We were to come up with an upward adjustment. When the government signalled, we were asked to give them two days. This result that has come up today, we are happy,” he said.
He added that the move has brought relief to the transport sector, which has been under pressure from fluctuations in the international petroleum market.
“We are expecting a reduction in the fuel… so for now our leadership has announced a hold on any upward adjustment,” he noted.
According to him, transport operators are now urging members across the country to hold off on fare increases as they assess the impact of the new pricing measures.
The government has said the intervention is aimed at easing pressure on households, businesses, and transport operators, as global fuel price volatility continues to affect domestic pricing.
The GPRTU says it will continue to engage its members and monitor developments in the coming pricing window to determine the next steps on transport fares.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t imposes curfew on 11 Gushegu district communities after chieftaincy clashes
8 minutes
-
Gas supply disrupted after major fault at Ghana Gas Processing Plant
8 minutes
-
GPRTU welcomes fuel price cut, suspends planned fare increases
16 minutes
-
Bawumia is the most prepared and best leader for Ghana beyond 2028 – Abu Jinapor
20 minutes
-
UMB appoints Noble Eduamah as Group Head, Corporate Banking, strengthening leadership for long-term success
22 minutes
-
GFA hands over five vehicles to RFAs, technical units under FIFA Forward Programme
47 minutes
-
Drug control must go beyond enforcement to public health response – NACOC Boss
49 minutes
-
High Court restrains EOCO from maintaining ‘wanted’ declaration against directors of Sesi-Edem Company Ltd
54 minutes
-
GCB Bank sets April 17 for 32nd AGM, shareholders to vote on dividend and board matters
59 minutes
-
Ghana Institution of Engineering calls for engineering-led reforms to strengthen food systems
1 hour
-
Military deployed to Walewale Municipal Assembly after NDC youth protest
1 hour
-
Ashanti Regional Minister inspects government-funded projects in Atwima Kwanwoma
2 hours
-
Five communities burnt in a chieftaincy clash in Gushegu district
2 hours
-
Ghana Jazz Orchestra debuts on International Jazz Day
2 hours
-
Tsatsu Tsikata has influenced the quality of legal thinking – Vice President
2 hours