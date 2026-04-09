Mahama enforces fuel coupon ban for ministers as cabinet moves to slash fuel taxes

Audio By Carbonatix
In a move aimed at demonstrating leadership by example during a period of volatility, President John Mahama has issued a stern directive enforcing a total ban on fuel allowances and coupons for all ministers and senior government appointees.
The announcement was made by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, during an emergency press briefing on Thursday, 9th April 2026, following a high-level Cabinet session.
As Ghanaians grapple with rising fuel costs at the pump, the President used the Cabinet meeting to remind his team that the era of state-funded fuel for personal use is over.
The strict adherence to this ban signals a push for fiscal discipline within the executive arm.
“The President took the opportunity to remind all ministers and senior government officials to adhere strictly to his ban on fuel allowances and the allocation of fuel,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated, emphasising that the directive is immediate and non-negotiable.
To provide immediate relief to the general public, Cabinet has ordered the Ministers of Finance and Energy to remove several taxes and margins on fuel.
This intervention is expected to trigger a significant reduction in fuel prices effective the next pricing window, roughly one week from today.
The Minister explained that while Ghana’s economy remains strong, with inflation plummeting to 3.2% and the Cedi showing remarkable stability, external shocks from the conflict tensions in the Middle East, stifling oil passage through the Strait of Hormuz, have driven up global crude prices and insurance premiums.
“Cabinet believes a number of steps need to be taken to avert further fallouts,” he noted. “The removal of some taxes and margins... is supposed to be done as soon as possible and will last for an initial period of four weeks.”
In a strategic move against rising transportation costs, the government has also ordered the expedited deployment of 100 newly acquired Metro Mass buses.
These buses will be funnelled into high-traffic corridors to provide a cheaper alternative to private transport operators.
Kwakye Ofosu revealed that this is only the first wave, with another 200 buses expected by November.
The Transport Ministry has been specifically tasked with ensuring these state-run buses maintain fares significantly lower than those in the private sector, particularly during peak rush hours.
Despite the current pressure, the Minister pointed out that the government's economic management has ensured that fuel prices today are significantly lower than they were during the peak of the 2022 Ukraine-Russia conflict.
He assured the nation that the government is monitoring the Strait of Hormuz situation closely and will review the temporary tax removals after the initial 21-day period to determine if further interventions are required.
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