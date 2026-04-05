GPRTU to hold talks with Transport Ministry over rising fuel costs

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is scheduled to meet with the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, April 7, to discuss the growing concerns over escalating fuel prices and their impact on the transport sector.

The engagement comes amid heightened pressure on operators following recent increases in petroleum costs.

The discussion is expected to centre on the effects of sharp fuel price hikes caused by global tensions in the Middle East, which have significantly raised operating expenses and sparked fears of potential fare adjustments across public transport services.

Drivers have been urging the union leadership to take action, stressing that the rising cost of fuel is increasingly straining daily operations.

“So God willing, after Tuesday’s meeting, then of course we know what to tell them. We are meeting the Transport Ministry. Normally, the Transport Ministry stands in for the general public."

"When we finally come to a reasonable conclusion, after the meeting, we will think about our business and think about the citizens as well,” said the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro said in an interview with Citi FM on Saturday, April 4.

The meeting comes as fuel prices in Ghana continue to surge.

According to the National Petroleum Authority, petrol has increased by about 15% to GH¢13.30 per litre, while diesel has risen roughly 19% to GH¢17.10 per litre for the April 1–15 pricing period, intensifying concerns for both commuters and transport operators.

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