Transport Ministry prepares bus deployment roadmap 

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The Ministry of Transport is preparing a roadmap for the deployment of 100 newly procured buses to ease road transport challenges nationwide.

A source at the Ministry disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the government took delivery of the first batch of 29-seater buses on April 5, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce commuter difficulties across the country.

The arrival of the buses forms part of the first tranche of 300 procured by the government, with a second batch of 100 expected in August and another 100 in November.

The buses are expected to be deployed along major routes in the capital, including Accra–Madina–Adenta, Accra–Awoshie–Amasaman, Accra–Mallam–Kasoa and Accra–Tema.

Ghana’s public transport system has long faced challenges such as overcrowding, inadequate buses, traffic congestion and rising commuter demand, particularly in major urban centres like Accra and Tema.

Successive governments have introduced interventions aimed at improving mass transit services and reducing the burden on commuters.

The planned deployment of the buses is expected to strengthen public transportation, improve mobility, and provide relief for commuters on some of the country’s busiest routes.

Authorities say the phased arrival and distribution of the buses will support efforts to enhance urban transport efficiency nationwide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.