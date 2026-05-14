Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Transport is preparing a roadmap for the deployment of 100 newly procured buses to ease road transport challenges nationwide.
A source at the Ministry disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the government took delivery of the first batch of 29-seater buses on April 5, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce commuter difficulties across the country.
The arrival of the buses forms part of the first tranche of 300 procured by the government, with a second batch of 100 expected in August and another 100 in November.
The buses are expected to be deployed along major routes in the capital, including Accra–Madina–Adenta, Accra–Awoshie–Amasaman, Accra–Mallam–Kasoa and Accra–Tema.
Ghana’s public transport system has long faced challenges such as overcrowding, inadequate buses, traffic congestion and rising commuter demand, particularly in major urban centres like Accra and Tema.
Successive governments have introduced interventions aimed at improving mass transit services and reducing the burden on commuters.
The planned deployment of the buses is expected to strengthen public transportation, improve mobility, and provide relief for commuters on some of the country’s busiest routes.
Authorities say the phased arrival and distribution of the buses will support efforts to enhance urban transport efficiency nationwide.
Latest Stories
-
NLC orders striking Public Services Workers’ Union members at NIA to resume work
54 seconds
-
Over 42,000 unqualified teachers are in Basic and SHS classrooms – NTC
15 minutes
-
Nurse killed in crash while transporting medical supplies
15 minutes
-
Medical practitioner warns of rising diabetes and hypertension deaths among women in Bono Region’s Nsoatre
21 minutes
-
Health Minister pays surprise visit to Mother and Child Hospital
22 minutes
-
Transport Ministry prepares bus deployment roadmap
26 minutes
-
Bono Regional Minister urges residents to arrest persons using names of officials for galamsey
27 minutes
-
All our concerns in Accra addressed – South African athletes
50 minutes
-
Health Minister orders immediate staffing boost after Mother and Child Hospital visit
1 hour
-
‘We’re our own competition’ – GG Brass Band speaks on future of brass music
1 hour
-
Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy could soon perform with brass bands – GG Brass Band
1 hour
-
From the streets to the stage: How GG Brass Band is changing young lives in Ghana
1 hour
-
#OccupyJulorbiHouse case: My clients are happy their rights have been vindicated – Samson Lardy Anyenini
1 hour
-
African fans face World Cup issues despite visa bond U-turn
2 hours
-
Chamber of Mines backs responsible mining amid Adamus controversy
2 hours