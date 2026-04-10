Introduction of 100 new Metro Mass buses won’t affect transport unions – GPRTU

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Samuel Amoah, has assured that the introduction of 100 new metro mass buses will not disrupt the operations of transport unions.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, he noted that this is not the first time the government has introduced buses to improve the country’s transport system.

According to him, past interventions such as the introduction of O.S.A. buses, Metro Mass Transit, and Ayalolo buses were initially met with concerns but did not collapse the operations of the union.

He explained that despite these initiatives, the GPRTU has continued to operate effectively over the years.

Samuel Amoah added that the new buses will rather complement existing transport services and help address challenges faced by commuters, especially during peak periods when passengers struggle to find vehicles.

“The new buses will not collapse our operations; they will rather help solve transport challenges, and we welcome them,” he added.

He further disclosed that drivers from the union are likely to be engaged to operate the new buses, making the initiative beneficial to all stakeholders.

He therefore welcomed the government’s move, describing it as a step in the right direction to improve transportation in the country.

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