GPRTU in Savannah Region to protest alleged eviction in Damongo

Members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Damongo are set to stage a demonstration on Monday, April 13, 2026, over what they describe as a forceful eviction from their current loading terminal.

The group, made up of tricycle operators, drivers, petty traders and loading boys, accuses the West Gonja Municipal Assembly of attempting to remove them without providing an alternative site, despite earlier agreements tied to the construction of a 24-hour economy market.

“We are not going to rest but resist any further attempts by the MCE, any other stakeholders hiding behind the 24-hour market project, to evict us from our current loading point. We’ll not agree, period,” said the union’s Industrial Relations Officer, Musah Abubakari.

Tensions have been rising in the town, with more than 60 members recently marching to the Damongo Chief’s Palace to demand answers over the situation.

According to Mr Abubakari, an earlier agreement with the assembly placed the proposed market at the daily market, before it was later moved behind the community centre.

He claims authorities are now reversing that decision without consultation.

“When we first met with the assembly and other stakeholders, it was agreed that the 24-hour economic market was to be constructed in the daily market, but later, it was changed to be behind the community centre.

"And all of a sudden, they want to serve somebody’s parochial interest by coming back to the daily market and without any alternative provision for us, they just said we should leave. We are not leaving,” he said.

The union insists it supports the 24-hour economy initiative but opposes what it calls a unilateral decision by the assembly.

“The way they are pushing us is very bad. So, they should do the needful else, we will resist them, including going on a sit-down strike,” Mr Abubakari warned.

Members say the eviction could disrupt transport services in the municipality and affect livelihoods across the region.

“The youth, both men and women who serve as drivers, loading boys, among others, who serve as essential caregivers in and outside Damongo, will all suffer if the decision stays,” he added.

Authorities, including Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Be-Awuribe, have begun engaging with the union to resolve the impasse.

Police have been notified of the planned protest, with support expected from union members in other districts.

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