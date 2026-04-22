Peeva Beverages named official sponsor for CAA Athletics Championship

Peeva Beverages has partnered with Ghana Athletics as the exclusive beverage sponsor of the 24th CAA Senior Athletics Championships.

The agreement was formalised at the head office of Feenam Industries in Accra, with Ghana Athletics President Bawah Fuseini and Lady Lesley Adjei Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Feenam Industries, signing on behalf of their respective organisations.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Mrs Adjei Mensah assured Ghana Athletics of the company’s readiness to deliver throughout the competition.

“Peeva Beverages is the only brand that has been able to serve the entire Accra Sports Stadium, and we are giving the assurance that there will be no problem with product availability,” she said.

Bawah Fuseini also expressed excitement about the partnership, describing it as a significant milestone for the federation.

“I can’t remember any time that Ghana Athletics has had such a unique opportunity to partner with corporate Ghana, so this partnership with Peeva is big,” he noted.

He further revealed that the federation is looking to build a long-term relationship with the beverage company beyond the upcoming championship.

“After the African Championship, we will sign another three or more years with them [Peeva Beverages] to be the official beverage for Ghana Athletics,” he added.

The 24th CAA Senior Athletics Championships is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium from May 12 to 17, with Peeva Beverages set to play a key role as the official beverage sponsor.

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